‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Wins Box Office for Third Straight Week

The action comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle clinched the top spot at the box office for the third weekend in a row, beating out newcomers like 12 Strong and Den of Thieves to bring in an estimated $19.9 million according to The Wrap.

If that number holds, the film will be up to $316 million domestically, beating out Thor: Ragnarok for the seventh highest grossing film of 2017.

12 Strong, the Warner Bros. War in Afghanistan film starring Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon, hit its projection target with $15.2 million for second place. Den of Thieves, a crime drama starring Gerard Butler, came in third with $15 million. Experts predicted Den of Thieves to only make $9 million in its opening week, so its studio is calling this a big win.

Rounding out the top five are The Greatest Showman, which brought in $11.8 million in its fifth week to $114 million domestic total, and The Post, which took in $11.3 million.

Notably missing from the top five is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Disney and Lucasfilm blockbuster fell to No. 7 in its sixth week in theaters making $6.6 million. Despite the drop, the film made history by becoming just the sixth film in box office history to break $600 million domestically. The other five films include Jedi‘s predecessor Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic, Jurassic World and The Avengers.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a pseudo-sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams cult classic Jumanji. But while the sequel revolved around children being sucked into a video game, the original involved jungle creatures and characters leaping out of a board game and into the real world. However the jump from board games to video games seems to have connected with audiences, as the original film only brought in $262 million in its entire worldwide run.