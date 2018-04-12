Dwayne Johnson Announces ‘Jumanji 3’ and Teases Killing off Character

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently announced that Jumanji 3 is happening, and also teased about killing off a character.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Johnson revealed that he was notified at “2:30 in the morning” that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is officially “Sony’s biggest movie ever.”

He then graciously thanked all the fans of the movie and admitted that he never imaged that the film would be a “billion dollar” earner.

Johnson also stated that his movie-making goal is always to create something that will send the audience home happy.

Finally, he divulged that they are “working on the sequel right now” and joked that he’s going to give the audience what they want and “kill Kevin Hart’s character off for good.”

While he’s clearly excited to return to the world of Jumanji again, one franchise that Johnson is not likely to remain involved in long-term is the Fast and the Furious films.

According to JoBlo, Johnson was recently quoted as saying, “Vin [Diesel] and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating.”

“It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not,” he continued. “But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. [laughs] Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Johnson’s comment is likely not what fans want to hear, but is also not entirely surprising either, considering he and Diesel had a reportedly heated feud on the set of the last film, Fate of the Furious.

The tension between them is rumored to have gotten so bad that they hated even filming scenes together, and Johnson set the rumors aflame by posting on social media about unprofessional “candy a—es” on the set of the film.

While he may not return for another Fast & Furious film, Johnson is still reportedly dedicated to the Hobb and Shaw spin-off which will see him and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the series. That film is still in the early development stages.