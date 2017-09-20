Watch: Full Trailer for ‘Jumanji’ Sequel Released

It looks like the jungle will be filled with much more than just fun and games when The Rock & Company head into the wilderness this December.

Columbia has just released the second full-length trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams movie. If the new footage is any indication, this film is going to be a ton of fun.

Welcome to the Jungle puts a spin on the original movie, sending the main characters into the Jumanji game, rather than bringing the game into the real world.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan will play four teenagers who get sucked into Jumanji while they’re in detention. Once they appear in the jungle, they all take on the bodies of the game’s four characters, giving them the adult appearances.

Rather than a reboot, this film will be a sequel to the original Jumanji. While in the jungle, the crew will come along the tree house where Robin Williams’ character lived during his time in the game.

Welcome to the Jungle also stars Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale, and was directed by Jake Kasdan.

Be sure to check out Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle when it hits theaters on December 20, 2017.

