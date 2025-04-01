3 Major ‘John Wick’ Projects Announced—Including a Fifth Movie

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back. Lionsgate has announced that audiences will be seeing a lot more of Keanu Reeves as John Wick in the next few years.

Three new John Wick projects were announced at CinemaCon today during Lionsgate’s panel. Chief among them is John Wick 5, with series director Chad Stahelski returning. Producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will also be involved in the fifth entry.

Fans are likely confused about a fifth Wick given the character’s apparent death in the fourth movie, but Adam Fogelson, head at Lionsgate, doesn’t want audiences to worry. He told Deadline that “Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

Perhaps even more interesting to fans is the two spin-offs coming soon.

One is an animated prequel about John Wick’s famous ‘impossible task,’ where he killed every single one of his rivals in one night as a way to leave the hitman world and live peacefully with his wife Helen. It will be directed by Shannon Tindle, who recently helmed the Oscar-winning Kubo and the Two Strings.

The other, sure to delight fans of Hong Kong action films everywhere, is a spin-off directed by and starring martial arts legend Donnie Yen. Fans of the Wick series will remember that he appeared in the fourth installment as a snarky blind assassin named Caine, who appeared in a mid-credits scene teasing a future film to tie up his storyline’s loose ends. The film will shoot in China and will be “stylistically modelled” after the type of older Hong Kong films, like Ip Man, that made Yen a global star.

There’s currently no word on a release date for any of the three films, but audiences won’t have to wait long to see more Wick; an Ana de Armas-starring spinoff titled Ballerina: From the World of John Wick hits theaters this summer, and television series John Wick: Under the High Table is currently in production.