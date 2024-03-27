Julianne Hough Lands Major Movie Role

After signing with UTA for representation, Julianne Hough has landed a new movie role. Deadline reports that the Dancing With the Stars co-host will star in The Bride! From writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal. As of now, details on Hough's role are under wraps, but she joins previously announced stars Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Penelope Cruz.

The Warner Bros. movie "sees a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."

The Bride! is set for an IMAX release on Oct. 3, 2025, with Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler, Osnat Handelsman-Keren, and Maggie Gyllenhaal producing with Carla Raij as executive producer. With the cast already stacked, it's unknown if more will be added or when information on Hough's role will be revealed, but time will tell.

Hough has been pretty busy as of late. The dancer and entrepreneur was supposed to join the DWTS Live Tour for a few select dates but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. While the reason wasn't specified, she did open a brick-and-mortar location of her fitness company, Kingry, in West Hollywood earlier this month with Xpontential Fitness. She is also returning to co-host Dancing With the Stars Season 33 later this year.

It's been a long time since Julianne Hough was last in a movie. Her most recent film role was the biographical sports drama Bigger alongside Victoria Justice, Kevin Durand, DJ Qualls, and Tyler Hoechlin. Other film credits include Dirty Grandpa, Curve, Safe Haven, Rock of Ages, Footloose, and Burlesque. Hough is also known for portraying Sandy in Fox's Grease Live! in 2016. It's going to be exciting to see her returning to the big screen, and hopefully, fans won't have to wait as long for her next role.

While it is going to be a long wait until The Bride! releases, the wait will surely be worth it. More details on the film will likely be released in the coming months, so fans are just going to have to be patient for now. The Bride! hits theaters on Oct. 3, 2025, just in time for Halloween.