Fantastic Beasts 3 director David Yates reportedly wants actor Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the role of the villain, Gelert Grindelwald. Depp announced that he had left the project this weekend amid his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Days later, sources close to the production told Deadline Hollywood that Yates has his eyes on Mikkelsen for the replacement.

The insiders said the Mikkelsen is already in talks with Yates and Warner Bros. to take over the role of Grindelwald — which makes sense since the movie is nearly two months into production. The studio reportedly hopes to cast Mikkelsen quickly and maintain the current production schedule, so that it can still release Fantastic Beasts 3 in November of 2021. The Harry Potter spin-off stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, and Jude Law as a younger version of Albus Dumbledore.



This story is developing.