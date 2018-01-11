‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Releases Working Title: ‘Alpha Cop’

John Wick fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the fast-paced action series, and we now know the working titled for the upcoming third instalment.

The next film in the John Wick franchise is being shot as “Alpha Cop.” The fist film was simply tiled John Wick, and the second John Wick: Chapter 2, so it stands to reason that the new film may eventually be officially titled John Wick: Chapter 3, but that is unconfirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At this time there is no indication as to what “Alpha Cop” might allude to, but with Keanu Reeves‘ Wick taking on an underground gang of criminals in both the first two movies, we can speculate that perhaps Wick will finally meet his match in some type of law enforcement officer.

In addition to Reeves, the first John Wick film also starred Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe.

John Wick Chapter Two kept Leguizamo and McShane, but added Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and model-actress Ruby Rose.

Both films were directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, both of whom are tapped to return to their respective roles.

Interestingly, Stahelski originally got his start in Hollywood as a stuntman and was the person chosen to step in to help Alex Proyas finish The Crow after Brandon Lee’s tragic accidental death on the film’s set.

John Wick came out in 2014 and was received by an overwhelmingly positive critical response. It currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% Fresh.

Rolling Stone Magazine’s Peter Travers raved, “John Wick is the kind of fired-up, ferocious B-movie fun some of us can’t get enough of,” and also praised the juicy performances” from Dafoe, Leguizamo, and McShane.

John Wick Chapter 2 hit theaters in 2017, and received even higher praise than its predecessor, landing at an 89% Fresh score and earning a Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Consensus” that reads, “John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should — which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun.”

At this time, the only other confirmed information for the third film is that it is scheduled to be released May 17, 2019.