John Wick’s Dog Returns in Chapter 3 Set Photos

New photos from the set of John Wick: Chapter 3 have emerged and they reveal that Wick’s dog will be returning for the new film.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

No, not Daisy from the first John Wick film, but his pit bull that he picked up at the end of that film and cared for during the second. Interestingly, the dog does not yet appear to have a name, though some speculate that point.

In John Wick: Chapter 2 a man asks Wick if the dog has a name and he replies, “No.” Some fans have theorized that the dog’s name is actually No, while others assume that Wick hadn’t given the dog a name so as to not get too attached, considering what happened to his last puppy.

The new set photos were shared by We Got This Covered, who also detailed the synopsis of John Wick: Chapter 3 by revealing that Wick (Keanu Reeves) “is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract.”

The synopsis goes on to explain that Wick “should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ — membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

Fans got a look another look at the film recently when video from the set emerged and gave a glimpse of Reeves in action.

In the footage shared by The Daily Mail, Reeves can be seen filming an action scene that sees his titular character being overpowered by what appears to be an fellow assassin. It’s probably safe to assume that Wick’s incapacitation is momentary, albeit foreboding.

The new clips also shed light on a couple of other returning stars from the first two films, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, both of whom are back as well.

In other recent John Wick: Chapter 3 news, a number of new cast members have been added to the film, including Anjelica Huston and Asia Kate Dillon.

Huston has appeared in films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Witches and the Addams Family franchise, and Dillon is most well-known as Brandy from Orange is the New Black, but also appears on Showtime’s Billions as Taylor Mason.