John Wick Director Reveals How Chapter 3 Will Be Different

Following the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, the titular super-assassin played by Keanu Reeves ended on a note which left the world wide open and ready for expansion.

When John Wick: Chapter 3 inevitably rolls around, it might do just that. During an event for the blu-ray release of John Wick: Chapter 2, director Chad Stahelski was asked about his plans for the third installment, where he revealed it that the movie may get “bigger” but to do so might end up hurting the project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think, in my opinion the trapping would be to try and make it bigger,” Stahelski said. “I can’t tell you whether John Wick: Chapter 3 will be bigger or smaller, but hopefully it will be different and more fun, or more creative and different.”

“I think originality suffers sometimes by going big or by size or quantity,” Stahelski said. “Obviously you can see several franchises out there right now that if you just got rid of the title card, you can follow the movie just by closing your eyes and listening and going, I know what’s happening here. The building is crumbling. The earthquake is happening or the laser and the spaceship is coming down. We look at it as a challenge rather than a moneymaker. We look at it like, okay, John Wick did this and this and we did these kind of cool things as well.”

“It’s our world which is the greatest part about it. It’s an original property. We don’t have to bend or fit into any pre-existing ideas or mythology about what John Wick is. Can we be cooler? Can we come up with some different stuff? Can we show you a different aspect to the world? I think we’ve got some pretty good ideas. Again, I’ll let you know in about a year or so when Rotten Tomatoes skewers us but we’ll see what happens.”

MORE JOHN WICK: John Wick Could Get A TV Series Prequel / Clip: The Hitman’s Tailor / Chapter 2 Final Poster / New “Relit” Poster / Bullet Symphony Video / New John Wick 2 Photos Released / Watch Keanu Reeves’ Tactical Training For John Wick 2 / John Wick 3 Is Already In Development / John Wick: Chapter 2 Poster Released / John Wick 2 To Have Twice As Much Action

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. Principal photography on John Wick: Chapter 2 began in October 2015.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is available in Digital HD today and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on June 23rd.

(via JoBlo)

[Embed id=53889]John Wick: Chapter 2[/Embed]