‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Character Posters Released Featuring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is nearing release, and now the movie has given fans their first look at the characters with some new posters.

In addition to returning stars like Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, new faces have been added, such as Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston.

Below, we have complied all social media posts featuring the new character posts, as well as some other great new John Wick goodies.

Keanu Reeves – John Wick

In the new film, Reeves returns to his role as John Wick, a scorned ex-assassin who is on the run after the murder of his dog set off a chain of events leaving piles of bullet shells and bodies in the wake.

The above post from the official John Wick Twitter page gives a peek at the gun-wielding canine-enthusiast, as well as Halle Berry, and returning franchise cast members Lance Reddick and Ian McShane.

Asia Kate Dillon – The Adjudicator

Another newcomer this time around is Asia Kate Dillon, who is most recognizable from her roles on Orange Is the New Black and Billions. In John Wick 3, Dillon plays The Adjudicator, a member of the High Table.

According to a John Wick Fan Page, “The High Table is a council of high-level crime lords that each lead one of the underworld’s most powerful organizations. The council comprises 12 seats, with each seat often owned by a family. Held by the Russians, Italian, and other mafias.”

“The High Table is considered the ultimate authority in the underworld of the Earth and is feared and respected by all, including Winston and John. They also have dozens of police forces, politicians and bureaucrats worldwide under their thumbs.”

Anjelica Huston – The Director

Playing The Director of The High Table in the new John Wick film is legendary actress Anjelica Huston.

Notably, a description of her character says that she is a “protector of John Wick,’ which suggests that while others will be hellbent on Wick’s destruction, The Director may be in his corner.

Halle Berry – Sofia

Quite possibly the most exciting new stars to grace the John Wick universe is Halle Berry.

The iconic star will be playing a fellow assassin named Sofia, who appears to be one of the only people that John can trust while he is on the run.

Mark Dacascos – Zero

Most recognizable to many as the Chairman on Food Network’s television series Iron Chef America, actor Mark Dacascos has taken on the role of Zero, another fellow assassin who may have a score to settle with John Wick.

Dacascos is no stranger to action films, as he has been acting professionally since the early ’90s, and has starred in movies such as Double Dragon, Brotherhood of the Wolf, and Cradle 2 the Grave, as well as TV series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hawaii Five-0.

Laurence Fishburne / Jason Mantzoukas / Saïd Taghmaoui

Returning for the new film with Reeves, Reddick and McShane is Laurence Fishburne, who plays underground crime lord The Bowery King.

Other new stars to the cast featured are Saïd Taghmaoui — who plays The Elder — and comedy actor Jason Mantzoukas, who plays an assassin known as the Tick Tock Man.

While very little is known about Mantzoukas’ character, it is possible that he will player a larger role than has been implied, considering nearly all of the promotional materials and social callouts from John Wick feature the tagline, “Tick tock, Mr. Wick.”

New Poster

Fans also recently got a look at a new John Wick 3 poster, which features a beaten-up Reeves holding a gun and glaring intently while a tropical setting appears in the background.

The implication here seems to be that Wick will finally make out of New York City alive, but for how long is yet to be seen.

New Trailer

Every action has consequences. Watch the all-new trailer for #JohnWick3 – Experience it in IMAX & theaters everywhere May 17! pic.twitter.com/r0NqM0RWQs — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) March 21, 2019

In addition to all the new posters, a brand new John Wick 3 trailer was released as well.

Fans of the franchise can catch this next action-packed installment when it opens in theaters on May 17.