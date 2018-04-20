‘John Wick 3’ Fan Trailer Is the Sequel We All Want

A fan-made trailer for John Wick 3 has been released and it is the best sequel fans could ever want.

In the trailer, footage from several other spy film franchises, such as Taken, Jason Bourne, Mission: Impossible, Jack Reacher and James Bond, is edited in with John Wick clips to make it look like all the super-spies are facing off against one another.

We get glimpses of Tom Cruise, Liam Neeson, Matt Damon, Daniel Craig, and Jason Statham throughout, along with all the Keanu Reeves action sequences.

Stryder HD, the YouTube user who created the epic fan trailer, wrote in the video’s description, “This is sort of a culmination to my Bourne/Wick trailer that I had created over a year ago now and introduces many more assassins/spies and mercenaries to the equation, you must watch it to see who joins in the fun.”

This fan trailer is a real tease for John Wick fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the fast-paced action series. While there has not been a ton of new information released lately, the film’s working title was revealed earlier this year.

The next film in the John Wick franchise is being shot as “Alpha Cop.” The first film was simply tiled John Wick, and the second John Wick: Chapter 2, so it stands to reason that the new film may eventually be officially titled John Wick: Chapter 3, but that is unconfirmed.

At this time there is no indication as to what “Alpha Cop” might allude to, but with Keanu Reeves‘ Wick taking on an underground gang of criminals in both the first two movies, we can speculate that perhaps Wick will finally meet his match in some type of law enforcement officer.

In addition to Reeves, the first John Wick film also starred Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe.

John Wick Chapter Two kept Leguizamo and McShane, but added Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and model-actress Ruby Rose. Both films were directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, and both of them are tapped to return to their respective roles.

John Wick came out in 2014 and was received by an overwhelmingly positive critical response. It currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent Fresh.

Rolling Stone Magazine’s Peter Travers raved, “John Wick is the kind of fired-up, ferocious B-movie fun some of us can’t get enough of,” and also praised the juicy performances” from Dafoe, Leguizamo, and McShane.

John Wick Chapter 2 hit theaters in 2017, and received even higher praise than its predecessor, landing at an 89% Fresh score and earning a Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Consensus” that reads, “John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should — which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun.”

At this time, the only other confirmed information for the third film is that it is scheduled to be released May 17, 2019.