‘John Wick 3’ Offers First Glimpse at Anjelica Houston’s Secretive Role

Anjelica Huston may not be directing John Wick: Chapter 3, but her character plays an important part in pulling the strings in front of the camera. A new photo from the film gives a glimpse of the legendary actress in the upcoming movie.

Huston’s character is known as The Director. In a photo published by EMPIRE, The Director is seen sitting across a big table from Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, who is handing her a chain with a cross.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re trying to make it that there are different tribes, less nondescript assassins,” Reeves told EMPIRE. “Anjelica Huston is playing this Roma Ruska character.”

From the new issue, here’s an exclusive first glimpse of Angelica Huston in John Wick 3. //t.co/hF2OBoXtFj pic.twitter.com/UyseDis9Go — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 24, 2018

Director Chad Stahelski described Huston’s character as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

John Wick 3 is really being directed by Stahelski, the veteran stunt coordinator and performer who also helmed John Wick: Chapter 2 and co-directed the first film with David Leitch. The script was written by Derek Kolstad, who also wrote the previous films.

Aside from Huston, John Wick 3 also introduces Halle Berry’s Sofia, who Wick meets in the Middle East.

“She has a past with John,” Reeves told Entertainment Weekly. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.”

John Wick 3 picks up where Chapter 2 left off, with Wick on the run. It also picks up the canine theme, since Sofia has two Belgian Malinois dogs that tag along with her.

“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” Stahelski told EW. He added that the dogs play a central role in an action sequence. “They work very well tactically.”

Stahelski said the new film is “a little bit of an origin story” and said the death count will “land slightly north” of Chapter 2.

Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-0) and Asia Kate Dillon (Orange Is The New Black) also joined the franchise as members of the criminal High Table council. Other members of the cast include Ian McShane, Jason Mantzoukas, Laurence Fishburne, Robin Lord Taylor, Lance Reddick and a horse.

Huston is an Oscar-winner for her role in her father John Huston’s film Prizzi’s Honor (1985) and has a Golden Globe for 2004’s Iron Jawed Angels. She most recently appeared in The Watcher In The Woods and Amazon’s Transparent.

John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters on May 17.