‘John Wick 3’: Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne Meet up in New Photo

A new photo from John Wick 3: Parabellum has emerged, with Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne appearing to be in the middle of an important meeting.

In the film series, McShane plays Winston, the owner and manager of the Continental Hotel in New York. Fishburne stars as an underground crime lord named The Bowery King.

While Winston has been in all of the John Wick films, The Bowery King only appeared briefly John Wick: Chapter 2.

The caption on the photo reads, “Old friends. New enemies,” implying that Winston and The Bowery King might be both to one another in the new film.

It is unknown what the nature of their photographed meeting is regarding, but it likely does not bode well for Keanu Reeves’ assassin-turned-revenger John Wick.

Both McShane and Fishburne are accomplished actors with a wealth of film and TV credits to their names. Most recently, Fishburne starred as Nelson Mandela in the TV mini-series Madiba, as well as turned up in the Marvel Comics films Ant-Man and the Wasp.

McShane, on the other hand, has been busy with the Starz series American Gods, but is typically most-recognized from his time as Al Swearengen on HBO’s Deadwood.

In 2017, McShane opened up to Variety about the rumors that the network was interested in a feature film that would both revisit the fan-beloved series and also offer some closure.

“There are signs that HBO are quite keen to make it. They’ve got the script. It’s when they’ll make an offer and when we can fit it in,” the actor explained. “We probably won’t start American Gods [season two] until probably the end of the year or early next year, so there’s a window when we can do Deadwood, but they need to get everybody together.

“I mean all the characters that David [Milch] wants to put in the show,” McShane clarified. “I’m probably going to have breakfast with him later this week. But no, they’re keen to do it, and I’m sure it would seem not only artistically a perfect time to do it but also commercially because there’s always been a revised interest in Deadwood.

“It went off the air far too soon for all the reasons you say, but that’s a long time ago,” he added. “It seems like a two-hour film would be a nice thing for all the people that want to see it and all of us who were deprived of the gig too early.”

Fans may have to wait a while for that Deadwood movie, but both McShane and Fishburne can be seen in John Wick 3: Parabellum when it lands in theaters in 2019.