John Stamos Claps Back at Troll's Criticism Over Disney's 'Cruella' Portraying 'LGBT Agenda'
Disney's 101 Dalmatians villain origin story Cruella finally hit theaters over the weekend to mixed reviews, with most people focusing on Emma Stone and Emma Thompson's performances and the costume design despite a messy screenplay. Another aspect of the film that garnered some interest was the inclusion of "the first openly gay character in a Disney film," despite the same thing being touted for films like the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Onward, and Avengers: Endgame. In Cruella, actor John McCrea played Artie, a gay man who owned the vintage clothing store where Cruella crafted her fashion looks and was a part of her entourage.
Many conservatives took umbrage with McCrea's portrayal, including Republican congressional hopeful Omar Navarro of California’s 43rd congressional district, who threw a temper tantrum on Twitter after watching Cruella. "The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie," Navarro tweeted. "Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat." He followed this up with a second tweet calling for a Disney boycott.
Twitter had a lot of responses to Navarro's tweet, but perhaps the best one was from Full House actor John Stamos, who wrote "If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco...."
If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco.... https://t.co/oCadf3xnIK— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 1, 2021
Stamos was one of many to pile on, including Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Presidential candidate and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who tweeted his response alongside a gif from the iconic gay film, The Birdcage.
prevnext
Your entire childhood? All of it? Gone? Just like that? pic.twitter.com/VPmzEwJoTX— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 31, 2021
"You clearly did not have a very good childhood if this ruined it," wrote Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer. "At that same time, Disney's move might actually SAVE some childhoods. Also, go to hell please soon thank you."
prevnext
how am I supposed to enjoy the movie about a woman murders dogs and wears their skin when you acknowledge that homosexuals exist pic.twitter.com/lVAT0KJ4pV— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) May 31, 2021
"Disney doesn’t have a 'gay agenda'," actor and director Charlie Adler replied. "Disney like most of the world has begun to embrace diversity & be inclusive by representing all people. As 4shoving things down your throat I’d consult a Freudian psychiatrist as to your choice of words in this particular tweet."
prevnext
this is straight culture? lol ok pic.twitter.com/n1LVHmxLlU— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 31, 2021
"Your childhood was this dependent on a character that skinned puppies?" singer and YouTuber Meghan Tonjes pointed out.
prevnext
Full-grown adult Republican on Memorial Day weekend complains about a children's film "ruining" his childhood... pic.twitter.com/CeayJxpNqb— Dr. Butcher, M.D. Medical Deviate (@DrButcherMD2) May 31, 2021
"Omg I hope you’re okay?! I hope you didn’t catch gay [weary face emoji] praying for you," wrote YouTuber James Welsh.
prevnext
Retroactively ruining the childhood of someone who grew up to be a hate filled homophobe seems perfectly acceptable to me.
Kudos, Disney! https://t.co/9nlBPQTQ96— Neil (VAXXED AND READY) Kaplan (@NeKap) June 1, 2021
"Imagine thinking your childhood was awesome because Disney kept the gay characters in the closet," wrote Colorado House Representative Steven Woodrow in response.
prevnext
This guy got kicked off the Torrance city council for pepper-spraying children at a protest https://t.co/sqSuIcutro— Mitch O'Farrell Hates Freedom (@desertborder) June 1, 2021
Ultimately, Navarro got ratio'd on Twitter for his opinion and was made to look pretty foolish. There are plenty of reasons to dislike a film without resorting to bigotry.
prev
Honey, it’s Disney. Flamboyantly gay men gave you ALL your favourite childhood films. You’re welcome. Now, have a seat and calm down. https://t.co/A8bjidynJ2— RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) May 31, 2021