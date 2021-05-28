John Stamos Claps Back at Troll's Criticism Over Disney's 'Cruella' Portraying 'LGBT Agenda'

Disney's 101 Dalmatians villain origin story Cruella finally hit theaters over the weekend to mixed reviews, with most people focusing on Emma Stone and Emma Thompson's performances and the costume design despite a messy screenplay. Another aspect of the film that garnered some interest was the inclusion of "the first openly gay character in a Disney film," despite the same thing being touted for films like the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Onward, and Avengers: Endgame. In Cruella, actor John McCrea played Artie, a gay man who owned the vintage clothing store where Cruella crafted her fashion looks and was a part of her entourage.

Many conservatives took umbrage with McCrea's portrayal, including Republican congressional hopeful Omar Navarro of California’s 43rd congressional district, who threw a temper tantrum on Twitter after watching Cruella. "The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie," Navarro tweeted. "Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat." He followed this up with a second tweet calling for a Disney boycott.

Twitter had a lot of responses to Navarro's tweet, but perhaps the best one was from Full House actor John Stamos, who wrote "If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco...."