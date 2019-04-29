John Singleton: Tyrese Gibson Reacts to ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ and ‘Baby Boy’ Director’s Passing

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson remembered working with the late John Singleton on Baby Boy, just before the filmmaker’s death was confirmed.

Following incorrect reports earlier Monday that Singleton died, his family said he was on life support. However, they later decided to remove him from life support 13 days after suffering a stroke. The Boyz N The Hood filmmaker was 51.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

After Singleton’s stroke, Gibson took to Instagram several times to send his thoughts and prayers to his family. Gibson said he visited Singleton in the hospital with fellow Baby Boy star Taraji P. Henson.

“On this flight back to London and I just can’t sleep….. My heart is heavy there’s a feeling in my chest that just won’t go away….. 27 years my brother our brother and family,” Gibson wrote Monday morning, before Singleton’s death was confirmed. “Praying hard for you John you are not just loved you are beloved and all of this hurts.”

Gibson later shared a nine-minute video about his relationship with Singleton and how he was cast in Baby Boy.

“I can’t lie guys… My heart is broken, I’m confused and my heart hurts,” Gibson wrote. “For the last 2 days, I was in the presence of my HERO a man who literally changed my life and my [family’s] life forever. Of ALL the people in the world, he decided to believe in me?… A littler impressionable black boy from Watts who had hopes and dreams – prating everyday that God would figure out a way to get me out of the food and see some s– before like many of my n– from day dot got killed….”

Gibson also called Singleton “my brother, our brother, our visionary hero and selfless legend.”

Singleton shot to fame in 1991 with his film Boyz N The Hood, and became the first black filmmaker nominated for the Best Director Oscar. At only 24, he was also the youngest ever nominee and earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The movie also turned its cast into A-list stars, including Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Regina King, Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jr. Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett also starred.

The film’s instant success allowed him to continue making important films, including Poetic Justice and Higher Learning. He also helmed Rosewood, Baby Boy and Four Brothers. In 2000, he was enlisted to direct the Shaft remake and made the second Fast & Furious film, 2 Fast 2 Furious, in 2003.

In recent years, Singleton focused on producing and working in television. He was the co-creator and executive producer on FX’s Snowfall, which was renewed for a third season. He also directed episodes of Empire and American Crime Story. His producing credits include Hustle & Flow and Black Snake Moan.

Singleton is survived by his parents and seven children.

