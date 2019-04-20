John Singleton, ‘Boyz n the Hood and ‘Shaft’ Director, Reportedly Suffers Stroke

John Singleton, the Oscar-nominated director behind Boyz n the Hood, has reportedly suffered a stroke.

B. Scott’s blog broke the news on on the director’s alleged condition and hospitalization, causing his fans to brace for the worst.

“According to our sources, the legendary John Singleton is in the hospital after suffering a stroke,” the report read. “His condition is unknown at this time, but we’re sending prayers his way. We’ll keep you updated with any significant developments.”

No other information on the director’s condition is currently available, but several celebrities have posted well wishes for the director, including Snoop Dogg and Omar Epps.

“Pray [for] my brother John Singleton,” Snoop wrote alongside a photo of himself next to the director, adding several emojis.

“Prayers up for [John Singleton,]” Epps wrote. “Pull thru (sic) brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well.”

Nia Long added, “Praying hard this morning for my friend John Singleton. PULL THROUGH BABY.”

Singleton’s body of work is tremendous, as he is behind some critically acclaimed and box-office success. He wrote and directed Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Baby Boy and the 2000 version of Shaft. He also directed 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers, Rosewood and Abduction. His producer credits also include Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan and Illegal Tender, in addition to Higher Learning, Shaft and Baby Boy.

He shifted to TV work in recent years, creating the highly regarded FX series Snowfall. He has also helmed episodes of Empire, American Crime Story and Rebel.

Singleton’s team has not issued a statement on the matter, and his last social media message was a tweet posted on April 14.