John Krasinski Teases ‘Another Perspective’ in Upcoming Sequel for ‘A Quiet Place’

After the runaway success of his sophomore directorial feature, A Quiet Place, actor and filmmaker, John Krasinski is opening up about the anticipated sequel’s new “perspective,” and how he was “mind-tricked” into writing it.

In an interview with Deadline, the 39-year-old writer and director opened up about the future of the film’s sequel, admitting he was actively writing it now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them,” explained Krasinski.

Adding that they have “exact opposite setup” going forward, Krasinski reveals they have a world set up and are able to drop “whoever you want into that world” for that connection to happen.

“The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective,” he said.

While Krasinski previously said he would not take part in the film’s sequel, he admits he was “mind-tricked” into writing it, especially after a specific idea was stuck in his head.

“I’ll be honest with you: I really didn’t want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I’m a realist. I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one,” Krasinski said. “I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, ‘But don’t you have an idea?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I have a tiny idea,’ so they said, ‘OK, while we’re talking to other people, keep thinking about it.’ They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.”

Though Krasinski doesn’t share any further details on what other “perspectives” fans will have to look out for, his wife and A Quiet Place co-star, Emily Blunt, shared with ET Canada how the story’s impact has been one she is truly in awe of.

“People who hate genre movies loved this movie,” Blunt said. “People who had never seen a horror movie before loved this movie. It has been universal. The afterlife that it has had, it’s not something either of us really know how to contend with, but it’s wonderful.”

Set in a post-invasion world, the modern horror movie follows a family of four who must navigate their lives in silence after deadly creatures that hunt by sound threaten their existence. With the family following an established set of rules to make their life possible, Lee Abbott (Krasinski) and his wife, Evelyn (Blunt) must do their best to keep silent in order to stay alive and protect their children.

Paramount Pictures has the sequel scheduled to release May 15, 2020.

Photo credit: Paramount Pictures