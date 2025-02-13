‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Actor Robert Franklin Bingham Dies

Robert Franklin Bingham, a member of the original cast of Jesus Christ Superstar, has died. Bingham passed away in a hospital on Saturday, Feb. 8, according to an online obituary. He was 78. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“Robert is remembered for his career and passion for acting and singing,” the obituary read in part. “Robert will be remembered for all of his life accomplishments and for being a dedicated husband, father and friend.”

Bingham is best remembered for his portrayal of Caiaphas, the corrupt high Priest of Jerusalem who plans on having Jesus Christ killed, in Jesus Christ Superstar. The character most notably sang the song “This Jesus Must Die” alongside Annas and other High Priests, and also sang in the musical numbers “Hosanna,” “Damned for All Time/Blood Money,” “The Arrest,” “Judas’ Death,” and “Trial Before Pilate.”

After first taking on the role in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera, Bingham reprised the role in the original Broadway production, which ran from 1971 to 1973, as well as in a Paris production He also appeared in the 1973 film version, directed by Norman Jewison, and co-written by Jewison and Melvyn Bragg. The film was nominated for an Academy Award and won British Academy Film Awards for Best Soundtrack.

“I write this with tears in my eyes and my heart completely shattered… On Saturday, February 8, 2025, we lost my castmate and my dearest friend, Mr. Bob Bingham,” Ted Neeley, who played the titular role in the 1973 film adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar, wrote in tribute to Bingham on Facebook. Neeley added that Bingham recently encountered “fearless battles with illness.”

“Please know that Bob LOVED every second of interaction with YOU, the fans of Jesus Christ Superstar and your love of his iconic portrayal of ‘Caiaphas, The High Priest.’ All of our upcoming screenings will now be in tribute to him,” he continued. “My condolences go out to Bob’s family, his wife Idilcia and their children Franklin and Mina. Please respect their privacy in their time of mourning.”

Born in Seattle, Washington in October 1946, Bingham attended the University of Washington for three years and studied singing with Ernest J. Anderson and acting with Larry and Pamela Liester’s Home Adjunct, Inc. He made his first professional stage appearance in 1970 in a touring production of the musical Hair. The production ran for more than three months at the Moore Theatre in Seattle before moving to a local record and later Miami.

Bingham retired from the entertainment world in the late ‘70s and obtained a COO managerial position at the Talon zipper factory. Outside of his acting and stage career, Bingham in the ‘70s led a Buddhist group dedicated to world peace.

Bingham is survived by his wife, Idilcia, whom he married in Lake George, New York in 1995, as well as their son Franklin Alexander and daughter Yasamin Rufina, and his brother and sister.