See Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron as the Von Erich Wrestling Brothers in 'The Iron Claw'

A new movie about the Von Erich family will hit theatres later this year, and A24 just released a new photo that includes the Von Erich brothers. The photo shows Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as Kevin and Kerry Von Erich. It was also announced that The Iron Claw will hit theaters on Dec. 22.

As the official synopsis states, The Iron Claw is "The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star as the Von Erichs in Sean Durkin’s THE IRON CLAW. In theaters everywhere this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rVcWxYEOQ0 — A24 (@A24) July 27, 2023

When it comes to the flim, one of the things that has been talked about is the muscle Efron and White put to look like professional wrestlers. White told GQ Magazine in November that he put on 40 pounds of muscle to play Kerry Von Erich. "There's something human about never feeling like you are really your own man," White said. "All great drama is about family, whether it's blood or not. It's about acceptance, it's about belonging, and just getting away from loneliness."

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, White gave praise to Efron for the work he put in while filming. "Zac's a maniac," he said. "He's so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing."

The Iron Claw also stars Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James. Sean Durkin is the director, writer and producer along with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Luke Hawx, a stuntman and wrestling coordinator who worked on The Iron Claw. He talked about how he was impressed with the work the cast put into looking like the Von Erichs.

"These guys came in with no wrestling knowledge, none," Hawx said. "Some of them, they wasn't really familiar with it. They heard of it, they know of it, or some of them watched it when they were younger. But to make these transformations on their bodies and to put the work, they all have stunt doubles legally, but these guys are doing 90% of the work, and they're taking the blows and they're taking the hits and they're taking the slams."