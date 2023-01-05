'The Iron Claw': Pro Wrestler Luke Hawx Reveals 'Cool' Aspect of New Movie (Exclusive)

Luke Hawx has worked on numerous television shows and movies as a stuntman or wrestling coordinator. One of the new projects the 41-year-old is linked to is the upcoming wrestling movie The Iron Claw which centers around the Von Erich family. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hawx talked about how much he enjoyed working with a cast that includes Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Lily James.

"You know what's cool about this? To watch the transformation of these guys, like Harris Dickinson, who also stars in it, he plays David," Hawx exclusively told PopCulture. "These guys came in with no wrestling knowledge, none. Some of them, they wasn't really familiar with it. They heard of it, they know of it, or some of them watched it when they were younger. But to make these transformations on their bodies and to put the work, they all have stunt doubles legally, but these guys are doing 90% of the work, and they're taking the blows and they're taking the hits and they're taking the slams."

"So when you see the realism of a guy like Zac Efron and a guy like Jeremy and a guy like Harris and they're in there... Even Holt [McCallany], who plays Fritz, he's in his mid-sixties, I think, and he had some action scenes, and the work that Holt was putting in to perfect the wrestling is just crazy, man, especially at his age. So when you see a project like Iron Claw come out and you see how just intense the wrestling scenes are, you're going to take your hat off for it for sure."

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin. In another interview, Hawx mentioned that filming wrapped in December, but a release date for the movie has not been announced yet. Efron stars as Kevin von Erich who won the World Class Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Championship. White plays Kerry Von Erich who won the Intercontinental Championship during his time in WWE.

Hawx has spent time in several wrestling promotions, including WWE and NWA. Hawx said the time he spent in WWE motivated him to work in the TV and film industry. "I always continued wrestling because I love wrestling, and I wrestle now full-time still along with the film," he said. "But the film work was where I knew I could make a difference in my career and help others as well that wanted to get out. Wrestling is stuck in a bubble. So the entertainment world's a much bigger scale and a much bigger fan base and much more opportunity, where in wrestling, you have limited opportunities."