Jenna Dewan Joins Andy Fickman on Romantic Comedy ‘Roomies’

Fresh off her split from husband Channing Tatum, news broke on Thursday that Jenna Dewan will be returning to the silver screen for the first time since 2012 in the near future.

Variety reported on Thursday that Dewan will star in the upcoming music-driven romantic comedy Roomies, directed by Andy Fickman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The movie, as described by Variety, is “based on the 2017 romance novel of the same name by Christina Lauren, about a woman who marries an illegal immigrant in order to keep him in the country and help him get his dream job of starring in a Broadway musical. The story follows the couple as their marriage of convenience evolves from awkward roommates to besotted lovers.”

Lauren, which is the pen name of the writing dup Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, will adapt their own novel into the film’s screenplay.

Fickman’s first directorial theatrical credit was the 2006 Amanda Bynes comedy She’s The Man, and he’s gone on to build up an eclectic filmography. Some of his directing credits include The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and 47 episodes of the CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait.

Dewan has not starred in a film since the 2012 picture Slightly Single in L.A., but she remains busy to this day. Along with being the host on NBC’s World of Dance, she’s set to star in the upcoming ensemble film with the likes of Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren and is the executive producer for the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

Back on April 2, Dewan and Tatum announced via a statement that the two were separating after nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”