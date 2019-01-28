Jeff Bridges’ ‘Big Lebowski’ Character The Dude Meets Sarah Jessica Parker in Super Bowl Commercial

Jeff Bridges reprised his role as The Dude from The Big Lebowski in a Super Bowl commercial this week, and he met Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw.

Bridges returned to one of his most beloved movie roles on Monday, in the early-released ad for Stella Artois. The TV spot brought together two chracters known for their very specific choice of drink: The Dude and Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City. It went up online on Monday morning, and fans are reeling from the nostalgia.

The ad kicks off with Carrie sitting down by herself at a table in an upscale bar. The host knowingly asks her if she wants a cosmopolitan — her signature drink from the show — but Carrie turns him down.

“Nope. Tonight, I’ll have a Stella Artois,” she says clearly. The restaurant comes to a screeching halt, as everyone is surprised by Carrie’s departure from routine. The violinists’ strings screech, and a waitress who was already bring a cosmo her way drops her dray in surprise.

After that, The Dude steps into the bar as Bob Dylan’s “The Man In Me” begins to play. He nearly steps on the shattered glass, remarking: “wild night, huh?”

The Dude goes straight to the bar, where the bartender asks if he wants a White Russian — again, the character’s iconic drink. However, The Dude asks for a “Stella Artose” instead, calling the bartender by name. Another tray is dropped, and even more mayhem ensues.

In the end, The Dude and Carrie end up sitting near each other. Carrie taps him on the shoulder to tell him he made a good choice, and they both raise their drinks in acknowledgement.

“Well, changing can do a little good,” The Dude says.

Stella Artois pushed its “Do Good” initiative through the ad as well, encouraging fans to visit its website and look into its charitable funds. Other short snippets on social media suggest that, when Super Bowl Sunday arrives, an extended version of the video will air.

Choosing my words very carefully here: this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and a great plague of vicious death must be visited forthwith upon the planet. //t.co/3q7X1WPTTD — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) January 28, 2019



In the meantime, many fans were not pleased with the commercial. Some were saddened to see classic characters revived just for an advertisement. Others were excited last week when Bridges teased the return of The Dude on Twitter, hoping for a Big Lebowski sequel. Learning that it was all for a beer ad dampened some spirits.

Super Bowl LIII airs live on Sunday, Feb. 3, and more massive ads are undoubtedly on the way.