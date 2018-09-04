Jamie Lee Curtis Shares New ‘Halloween’ Movie Poster

Michael Myers is back. In a new official Halloween poster, fans can see the profile of Jamie Lee Curtis’ face next to the iconic killer’s mask.

“Face your fate,” Curtis captioned the image on Tuesday, also announcing that a new trailer will be released on Wednesday.

“New trailer tomorrow. Same conflict today. 10/19/2018 @halloweenmovie #faceyourfate,” she wrote.

Halloween will be a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher movie and will pick up 40 years after the events of the original Halloween. Curtis and Nick Castle will reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

As Comicbook.com’s Kofi Outlaw reports, the poster reveals the span of time that has passed between the original film and the new sequel — including the scars sported by both Laurie and Michael as a result of their first encounter. The wear and tear on Michael’s mask hints at how much time has gone by, as do the thin lines in Curtis’ face.

In telling its own story, the upcoming sequel film will ignore the continuity of all the other sequels, of which Curtis appeared in three (its 1981 sequel, 1998’s Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later, and Resurrection).

The upcoming sequel’s storyline involves a documentary film crew coming to interview inmate Michael Meyers four decades after his killing rampage in 1978. But stoking the fire (as well as his ego) sets Michael on another tear, breaking loose and setting off to address some unfinished business: killing Laurie Strode, who has a family of her own.

Joining Curtis and Castle will be Judy Greer, who plays Karen Strode, the daughter of Curtis’ character, and Anti Matichak (Orange Is the New Black, Underground), who plays Allyson, Curtis’ character’s granddaughter.

Carpenter will executive produce and serve as creative consultant, joining forces with the horror industry’s current darling, producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Filmmakers David Gordon Green (who will also direct) and Danny McBride wrote the story.

Halloween hits theaters just in time for Halloween on Oct. 19.