Jamie Chung Thinks Lil Rel Howery and Billy Magnussen 'Haven't Changed a Bit' in 'Reunion' Exclusive Clip

Lil Rel Howery's new movie 'Reunion,' with Nina Dobrev and Jamie Chung, is available to own digitally on June 28, 2024.

Jamie Chung is starring in a new crime-comedy, Reunion, with Lil Rel Howery and Billy Magnussen, and she seems to think her old friends "haven't changed a bit."

In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip from the new film, Officer Evan West (Magnussen) pulls over Jasmine Park (Chung), who at first doesn't realize they went to high school together 20 years ago. Eventually, their fellow Ridgeview High School alumni, Ray Hammond (Howery), pops up with his typical witty banter, and Park recognizes her old classmates, who she feels are pretty much like they used to be. Check it out above!

Reunion is described as "a wild ride of twists and turns where a high school reunion gets cut short by murder" while its attendees are "trapped in a snowbound mansion." Together, the group "must race to uncover which one of their old classmates is the killer before they're all iced out for good."

In addition to the previously mentioned cast members, Reunion also stars Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Michael Hitchcock (Veep), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), and Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl).

Reunion is directed by Chris Nelson, from a script by Willie Block and Jake Emanuel, and will be available to buy on digital June 28, 2024.