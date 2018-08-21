James Bond Movie Loses Danny Boyle as Director

The next James Bond film was to be directed by Danny Boyle, but now it has been reported that he has dropped out of the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made on behalf of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and Bond actor Daniel Craig, who said that Boyle had left the movie “due to creative differences.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boyle was initially announced as the next Bond director in March, saying at the time that he was “working on a script right now … and it all depends on that really.”

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

“I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in 6 or 7 weeks,” Boyle went on to say. “Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment,” he added. “And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Based on the “creative differences” explanation for why he has left the film, it seems as if the script that Boyle and Hodge were crafting was not entirely in-line with where the producers wanted to take the character.

Following the news of Boyle’s exit, many Bond fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the development, with some offering suggestions on how the producers could move forward with finding a new director.

Want to watch the internet burn down? Hire Zack Snyder for Bond. Personally – I kind of love the idea. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) August 21, 2018

“Why would you want ANY good director to work on a franchise? There are multiple promising young directors whose current career trajectory is like if Scorsese had followed Mean Streets w a James Bond movie and a ’70s disaster-movie sequel,” writer Sean T. Collins tweeted.

Personally, I feel the next Bond film should be directed by David Lynch. Daniel Craig says, “My name is Bond…” followed by 2 hours of martini sipping and ominous noises. Then, quietly, “…James Bond.” Finally, an explosion of flames and he becomes Idris Elba. Roll credits. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) August 21, 2018

At this time, Boyle does not appear to have commented on the announcement of his exit.