‘James Bond’ Filming Canceled After Daniel Craig Injures Ankle

Filming has been canceled on the new James Bond film after star Daniel Craig was injured during filming in Jamaica, according to The Sun.

The 51-year-old actor reportedly slipped while running in his trademark suit in the action flick. Craig had to be flown from Jamaica to the United States for treatment, according to the outlet. He received X-rays, but his prognosis hasn’t yet been revealed. Production on the film has been halted as a result.

According to The Sun, Craig is being evaluated by the same surgeon who treated Harry Kane, a star soccer player in England, early this year. Craig is said to be frustrated by the whole ordeal. The actor insists on doing his own stunts, and isn’t thrilled one went awry.

“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica,” an insider said. “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly.”

“He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle,” the source added.

Craig reportedly “threw his suit jacket on the ground” in anger after the injury occurred. Executives on the James Bond set are hopeful that filming won’t be held up for long, but The Sun reported that filming at Pinewood Studios in London — scheduled for the upcoming weekend — has been canceled.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been injured filming a James Bond film. Since taking over in 2005, he’s seen a number of injuries as a result of his stunts. The Sun noted that while filming his first ever scene for the film, Craig was hit in the face and lost two teeth. A dentist was flown from London to put in caps.

The actor also tore a shoulder muscle, injured a rib and cut off the tip of one of his fingers. In 2015, he suffered a knee injury filming Spectre that suspended filming for two weeks while he underwent a surgical procedure.

The latest Bond film is still without a title. In fact, new Bond girl Ana de Armas said at one point that the script wasn’t complete and she wasn’t fully clear on her role. It’s unclear when it’ll hit theaters.

Craig hadn’t addressed his injury as of the writing of this article. The exact extent of his injury remains unknown at this time. Fans will just have to wait for more updates on the actor, and production, in the coming days.