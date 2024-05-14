MTV Movie & TV Awards Canceled for 2024

The 2024 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been canceled. Sources confirmed to numerous outlets Monday that MTV has opted not to move forward with this year's awards ceremony, which celebrates the best of pop culture, and will instead return with a "reimagined" format in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A reason for the show's postponement is unclear at this time. TMZ noted that "there are a number of reasons why the network might be putting this on ice for a bit," including last year's SAG-AFTRA and writers' strikes, which resulted in delayed production dates for multiple movies and shows. The strikes also impacted the 2023 awards show, which were set to be hosted by Drew Barrymore. Just days ahead of the show, Barrymore, as well as several of that year's guests, dropped out in a show of solidarity with the writers. The 2023 show instead aired without a host and moved to a pre-recorded virtual ceremony featuring pretaped segments and acceptance speeches.

After sitting out the 2023 show, Barrymore was slated to host the 2024 ceremony. Announcing her decision to drop out last year, the actress said, "I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive." It is unclear if she will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards when they return next year.

This will not mark the first time the MTV Movie & TV Awards will skip a year. Although the show, originally titled the MTV Movie Awards before being rebranded in 2017 to include TV categories, was a yearly fixture from 1992 to 2019, it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, aired instead. The awards show returned with two ceremonies in 2021 – the MTV Movie & TV Awards and he MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted – and also aired in 2022.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to return in 2025. Further information is not available at this time.