‘It’s a Wonderful Life’: How to Watch the Live Event With Jason Sudeikis This Weekend

Get in the holiday season this weekend with a special live online table read of It’s a Wonderful Life starring Jason Sudeikis and more Hollywood A-Listers. This one-night-only star-studded event takes place this Sunday, Dec, 5, at 5 p.m. PT, and is followed by a TikTok Live interactive Q&A with the cast.

Relive the classic holiday tale of It’s a Wonderful Life with live performances by Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, George Wendt, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, Ron Funches, Ed Harris, Kathy Bates, Naomi Rubin and more. Frances Fisher will also perform during Sunday’s show, reuniting with her Titanic co-star Bates.

The table read will also include surprise musical performances by Wallows, a silent auction featuring vacation packages and collectible Hollywood memorabilia (live on Dec. 1) along with a sweepstakes loaded with holiday gift ideas. Tickets are now available for the event starting at $25 and can be purchased here.

Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the 2021 Zoom virtual table read is part of a partnership with Turner Classic Movies and sponsored by MeTV as a tribute to the life and legacy of Ed Asner. Following the table read, a TikTok Live Q&A with the cast will broadcast on The Ed Asner Family Center account, where TikTok users will be able to submit live questions for the cast.

The Ed Asner Family Center donation button is also live on TikTok now as part of the social media platform’s #GivingSzn initiative and can be added to individual accounts. Proceeds benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, which promotes mental health and enrichment programs to individuals with special needs and their families.

In addition to the Ed Asner tribute, the event will honor Mike Darnell, President of Unscripted and Alternative Television at Warner Brothers, along with his family. The cast will include Mike’s daughter and Social Director of The Ed Asner Family Center, Chelsea Darnell, autistic actors Naomi Rubin, Spencer Harte and Domonique Brown of Atypical and with neurodivergent Ed Asner Family Center members Ryan Booth and Lucas Salusky, who all actively participate in expressive enrichment programs at the Center. Victor Nelli (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine Nine) will return to direct. Don’t miss the star-studded It’s a Wonderful Life live table read Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. PT. For more information and to purchase your ticket, click here.