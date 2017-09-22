‘IT’ Star Reveals Film Almost Had Totally Different Final Confrontation

The most recent adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT is a certified success, recently earning so much at the box office that it has become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Audiences are seemingly satisfied with the film as-is, but star Jaeden Lieberher revealed to Variety that the film’s final conflict played out quite differently than what we saw in the final product.

***WARNING: Spoilers for IT below***

“I did have this scene where I climb up the tower at the end,” the actor explained of scenes he was sad to see cut. “When I’m chasing after Georgie, I climb the tower and I’m at a one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise and then I say that I’m not afraid of him, that none of the losers are afraid of him, and that’s how we beat him.”

The tower in question is in “It’s” lair, which the Losers’ Club find deep in the heart of Derry, ME’s sewer system. The tower is constructed by all sorts of things that have made their way into the sewer, with the tower itself surrounded by groups of hovering children who are victims of It.

“But they took those lines and put toward the end, right after our big fight,” Lieberher detailed. “So I had this whole thing where [Pennywise Actor] Bill Skarsgard is grabbing me and pushing me off the ledge, and I had to wear this harness. That was a more difficult scene.”

The scene sounds quite intense, but the IT star also revealed he managed to have a lot of fun on set when not confronting monstrous creatures.

“My favorite scene was the quarry scene,” the actor notes. “We weren’t allowed to jump off the cliff, but we watched our stunt doubles do it. That whole day it felt like we were just having fun in the quarry, and we didn’t have to work at all.”

IT is currently in theaters.

