View Over 30 New Photos From Stephen King’s ‘IT’

Stephen King’s IT is one of the most anticipated Fall 2017 movies, thanks to its creepy trailers and freaky new interpretation of Pennywise The Clown (Bill Skarsgård).

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released over thirty new photos from IT, which features more new looks at Skarsgård’s Pennywise, as well as the cast of young actors (including Strangers Things star Finn Wolfhard) who make up this version of “The Losers Club.”

Check out the latest trailer, as well!

SYNOPSIS: In the Town of Derry, the local kids are disappearing one by one, leaving behind bloody remains. In a place known as ‘The Barrens’, a group of seven kids are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with an evil clown and their determination to kill It.

Recently, the first haunting tracks from the movies soundtrack were released (click the link to listen), and we also got the news that the film is taking its frights to IMAX screens.

IT will be in theaters on September 8th.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment / Brooke Palmer