Did The Director of ‘IT’ Just Confirm His Sequel Involvement?

With one more week until Stephen King‘s IT hits theaters, fans have been wondering if the rave reviews and outstanding box office predictions would lead to a sequel.

According to director Andres Muschietti, he’s already got his sights set on Chapter 2.

During an interview with Italian website Bad Taste, the director was asked about his upcoming plans and his work on the future Robotech film. He then made it clear that IT 2 was next.

“No, IT 2 is my priority,” Muschietti said.

This story is developing….