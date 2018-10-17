‘IT: Chapter Two’ Set Photos Reveal First Look at Pennywise

Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) is officially back for IT: Chapter Two, and new set photos show he is just as terrifying as ever.

Several glimpses of an outdoor shoot for the upcoming Warner Bros. horror flick have surfaced online showing Skarsgård in full makeup and costume.

The first of these sees Pennywise soaring through the air on a harness. He has one hand hanging in the air, presumably setting up a shot of him floating down on his signature red balloon.

He is also delivering a sickening smile ready to terrifying future viewers.

More photos of the movie set leaked out courtesy of local outlets near the set, which is located in the municipality of Port Hope in Ontario, Canada.

The second set is a bit more bizarre, but it is presumably part of the same sequence.

Pennywise is seen sitting on the shoulder of a Paul Bunyan, the notoriously huge lumberjack featured in North American tall tales.

His arm is once again extended in the air, setting up another balloon moment.

In particular, this scene is presumably taken from Stephen King‘s original IT novel. There is a point where Richie Tozier encounters the infamous creature in the form of a giant Paul Bunyan statue. In the book, other members of The Losers Club also encounter incarnations of the creature, including Beverly Marsh seeing a witch and Ben Hanscom seeing a vampire.

The upcoming film adapts the adult sections of The Losers Club’s lives from the original book. Cast members include Bill Hader as Richie, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Jay Ryan as Ben, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean as Stan Uris.

It is also presumed that the child cast of the previous film in the series, IT, will play some role in the film. Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis as (Beverly), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie) and Wyatt Oleff (Stan) are all expected to return.

IT: Chapter Two is scheduled to be released on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.