‘IT’ Becomes Biggest September Movie Release Ever

It is now officially one for the record books.

In its second weekend, It earned $19.2 million on its second Friday in theaters and is expected to earn $60 million from 4,103 locations by the end of Sunday, growing its domestic box office total to $218.7 million, the highest-ever for a September release.

It is now also only the 21st film to ever earn $60 million in its second frame.

It is the second-highest second weekend at the box office of 2017, outdoing Wonder Woman‘s second-weekend box office earnings of $58.5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 currently has the highest second-weekend box office gross of 2017 with $65.3 million.

It is now the eighth-highest grossing movie released in 2017, passing Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, which has earned $184 million.

In a distant second place is opener American Assassin. The action thriller earned $5.8 million on Friday and is expected to earn $14.8 million from 3,154 location in its first weekend at the box office.

Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, is falling short of expectations. With just $3 million earned on Friday from 2,368 locations, the film is expected to land in third place with $7.8 million over the weekend.

Reese Whitherspoon romantic comedy Home Again slips from the second place spot last week to the fourth place spot this week. The film earned $1.67 million on Friday and is projected for $5.3 million over the weekend for a new box office total of $17.1 million.

Former box office number one The Hitman’s Bodyguard finds itself in fifth place in its fifth week at the box office. The film earned $1 million on Friday and is projected for $3.5 million over the weekend for a new box office total of $70.3 million.

Rounding out the top ten films this week are Wind River, Annabelle: Creation, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Leap!, and Dunkirk.

Keep reading to see how the top movies stack up this week.

1. It

Week Two

Last Week: No. 1

Friday: $19.4 million

Weekend: $60 million

Total: $218.7 million

Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, It is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman. The film stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård with Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott.

2. American Assassin

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.7 million

Weekend: $14.8 million

When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment to investigate a wave of random attacks on both military and civilian targets. After discovering a pattern of violence, Hurley and Rapp join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war.

American Assassin is directed by Michael Cuesta and written by Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, based on the novel by Vince Flynn. The film stars Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar and Taylor Kitsch.

3. Mother!

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $7.8 million

A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion, and sacrifice.

4. Home Again

Week Two

Last Week: No. 2

Friday: $1.66 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $17.1 million

Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney decides to start over by moving back to Los Angeles with her two daughters. While celebrating her 40th birthday, Alice meets Harry, George and Teddy, three young filmmakers who need a place to live. Complications soon arise when she agrees to let the men stay in her guesthouse temporarily. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand.

Home Again is written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, and stars Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Michael Sheen and Candice Bergen.

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Week Five

Last Week: No. 3

Friday: $1 millionWeekend: $3.5 million

Total: $70.3 million

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hit men. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their journey from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O’Connor. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek

