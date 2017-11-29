Here Are the Internet’s Funniest Reactions to ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to re-watch some movies you’ve seen a dozen times yet never seem to get sick of. For movie buffs, the holidays are a great time to marvel at the way stories mature with us.

Sometimes, it’s incredible to see the elements of a film you didn’t understand as a child. Sometimes, you wonder how something you loved so much growing up can hold up so badly as an adult. Other times, you need to laugh at the way a red-nosed reindeer’s struggle for validation can still bring a tear to your eye after all these years.

Here are some of the Internet’s best reactions to a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer re-watch.

Seeing Rudolph be so discriminated against for his red nose…#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/jELm0kuQvq — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) November 29, 2017

Mike’s not alone. Seeing Rulolph face ostricization over his nose is enough to have anyone reaching for the tissues.

These days, Rudolph might have a few more options for dealing with his treatment.

This user seems to think the North Pole effects sound quality.

If it’s possible, that’s a snowman burn.

I’ve been watching #Rudolph over 40 years and still scared of these dang teeth! pic.twitter.com/unGTfcRGP7 — Edna Bateman (@EdnaBateman) November 29, 2017

Formative experiences always stick with you.

Hermey doesn’t want to make toys, but he does want to work on that fly wave bang! #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/TmoxNA6vUB — Amy Zann (@amyzann) November 29, 2017

If it’s possible, Hermey the elf has only gotten more iconic as years go by.