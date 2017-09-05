‘Insidious 4: The Last Key’ Trailer Released

The Insidious franchise has given horror audiences an abundance of nightmares since the first film was released in 2010, and it looks as though this January will continue that trend.

The fourth installment in the series, Insidious: The Last Key, is set to hit theaters in the first month of 2018, and the first trailer has just been released.

You can watch the full trailer above, if you dare.

Insidious: The Last Key follows Dr. Elise Rainier (Line Shaye), who starred in multiple films in the franchise. The fan-favorite parapsychologist faces her most difficult haunting yet when she returns to her own family home to deal with evil.

The Last Key was written by Leigh Wannell, who has penned each film in the Insidious series. While the writer is staying the same, there’s a new director on board to helm the project.

Adam Robitel directed the film, marking his biggest project to-date. Robitel previously directed the horror film, The Taking of Deborah Logan.

Insidious: The Last Key is set to hit theaters on January 5, 2018.