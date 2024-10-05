'Indiana Jones' and 'Star Wars' Legend Dies in His Sleep: Robert Watts Was 86

Robert Watts, a beloved film figure, died as he slept on Monday, according to Deadline. Watts is best known for his work behind the scenes, namely on the works of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. He was 86.

Watts notably worked on the original trilogy of Star Wars movies, first as a production manager on 1977's Star Wars (a.k.a. A New Hope) and then as an associate producer on The Empire Strikes Back and co-producer on Return of the Jedi. In the Indiana Jones franchise, he was an associate producer on Raiders of the Lost Ark before becoming a full-fledged producer on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He is also credited as a producer on the Spielberg-backed movies Who Framed Roger Rabbit and An American Tail: Fievel Goes West. Additional filmography credits for Watts include 2001: A Space Odyssey, Thunderball, Papillon, Inspector Clouseau and El Condor.

Deadline reported on Watts' death after receiving a statement from his representative, Alliance Media's Julian Owen. "Goodnight to my wonderful friend and client Robert Watts, Producer of some of the most famous films in cinema history," Owen wrote. "Talking about his career was his favourite thing to do. We had some amazing adventures together which I will cherish forever."