Idris Elba Wants to See a Female James Bond Already

Idris Elba has been the favorite among fans to take over as James Bond, but he says that he would like to see a female step into the role.

“I would be interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” Elba said, as reported by PEOPLE. “It could be a woman, it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman. But I think that character, everyone would like to see [them] do something different with it, you know. Why not?”

While many would like to see the Thor: Ragnarok actor pick up the Bond mantle, he has consistently denied that there have been any talks about him being involved.

Elba’s comment comes only weeks after one Bond producer said that the next Bond could black or a woman, or a black woman, for that matter.

When asked about the direction of the series after current Bond actor Daniel Craig officially leaves, Barbara Broccoli said, “These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible. Right now it’s Daniel Craig, and I’m very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?”

It was Broccoli’s father Albert “Cubby” Broccoli who first turned Ian Fleming’s Bond novels into the most recognizable spy film franchise in the world. She has since taken over the family business of guiding Bond through the sea of Hollywood.

In an interview with Playboy magazine in 2017, Dark Night Trilogy-director Christopher Nolan was asked if he was “tempted by the prospect” of directing a James Bond film.

“A Bond movie, definitely,” he replied.

“I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” Nolan went on to say.

He then clarified that there are no concrete plans for him to step in at the moment, explaining, “Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they are getting along well.”