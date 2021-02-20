'I Care A Lot': Netflix Viewers Wrinkling Their Brains Over Rosamund Pike Film's Twist Ending

SPOILERS: Be sure to watch the new movie "I Care a Lot" on Netflix before reading.

Fan reactions to Netflix's latest dark comedy I Care a Lot drive home a visceral reaction as viewers are left with the message of "no good deed goes unpunished." Viewers rushed to social media following the film's premiere where they shared their shocked responses to the film's crazy plot twist ending. For a hint: it's just as wild –– if not more –– than the Uncut Gems final scene.

Starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as Marla Grayson, the film depicts how far money will make people go, pulling them away from human kindness and good. From the point of view of the power-hungry CEO, Grayson rips off the elderly by falsifying documents to become their court-appointed guardian. When she acquires a new ward, Grayson and her wife Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) siphon money from the senior citizens by placing them in a nursing home and collecting money from their assets. Though, things take a turn for the worse when she runs across Jennifer Peterson (Diane Weiss). What she thinks will be a "cherry" turns into a dangerous run-in with the Russian mafia. Also featuring Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, I Care a Lot is available on Netflix in certain territories.