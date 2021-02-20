'I Care A Lot': Netflix Viewers Wrinkling Their Brains Over Rosamund Pike Film's Twist Ending
SPOILERS: Be sure to watch the new movie "I Care a Lot" on Netflix before reading.
Fan reactions to Netflix's latest dark comedy I Care a Lot drive home a visceral reaction as viewers are left with the message of "no good deed goes unpunished." Viewers rushed to social media following the film's premiere where they shared their shocked responses to the film's crazy plot twist ending. For a hint: it's just as wild –– if not more –– than the Uncut Gems final scene.
Starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as Marla Grayson, the film depicts how far money will make people go, pulling them away from human kindness and good. From the point of view of the power-hungry CEO, Grayson rips off the elderly by falsifying documents to become their court-appointed guardian. When she acquires a new ward, Grayson and her wife Fran (Eiza Gonzalez) siphon money from the senior citizens by placing them in a nursing home and collecting money from their assets. Though, things take a turn for the worse when she runs across Jennifer Peterson (Diane Weiss). What she thinks will be a "cherry" turns into a dangerous run-in with the Russian mafia. Also featuring Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, I Care a Lot is available on Netflix in certain territories.
This Twitter user found the film "lowkey infuriating to watch." "The mafia is definitely the hero in the movie don’t try to convince me otherwise," they wrote.
I Care A Lot on Netflix is crazy and lowkey infuriating to watch lol One, cuz of the premise, but two, cuz privileged, uppity white women are really on some crazy/dumb shit 😂🤦🏻♂️ The mafia is definitely the hero in the movie don’t try to convince me otherwise 🙄🥴🤷🏻♂️😂— Austin Null (@AustinNull) February 19, 2021
Some, like this person, found one of the big plot twists to be "disappointing."
I Care A Lot was disappointing, like the Russian mafia would be so careless and just give up. It would have been better if the lawyer got Marla declared as a ward of the state and played her at her own game— CorCor (@CorCor223) February 19, 2021
Very straight to the point, this user clearly enjoyed the end of the movie.
Seen that Netflix movie ' I care a lot ' yet? I'm so happy Marla died— Mo (@molyff22) February 19, 2021
For this user, comparing Pike's performance in Gone Girl and her new role was an interesting take. Though, she still thinks "rosamund is sexy that's all that matters."
the thing w the gone girl is nick is an actual cunt so it makes it so easy to hate him but in i care a lot the old people did nothing wrong but i’m still on marla’s side cause she’s sexy but i feel bad for the old people ??? whatever rosamund is sexy that’s all that matters— cuntbark (@gonedgirl) February 19, 2021
The acting is clearly going over well with viewers. Between Pike and Chris Messina, fans are trying to decide who gave a better performance for their roles.
I wasn’t prepared for how silly I Care A Lot was going to be, but it’s a lot of fun. Rosamund Pike, as many have said, is on Gone Girl form with some killer line deliveries throughout. Chris Messina threatens to steal the whole thing, but it’s really good, Pike-centric fun. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/rEJALzgE0N— Rhys 🏴 (@RuhBuhJuh) February 19, 2021
This person found the movie to be "one of the best movies released in months."
I Care A Lot one of the best movies released in months pic.twitter.com/Oq87sLXmyq— Sidney (@governmentthot) February 19, 2021
"Rosamund Pike owns every scene," this Twitter user said.
I Care A Lot on @PrimeVideo is total fecking genius. Rosamund Pike owns every scene. #ICareALot— Emma (@PopcornFury) February 19, 2021
