'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Fans Think Jim Carrey Deserved an Oscar
How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an absolute holiday classic, and it's just as enjoyable in 2020 as it was 20 years ago when it debuted in theaters. Dr. Suess' classic children's book has been adapted several times over the years, but modern audiences seem to gravitate towards the big-budget, live-action adaptation helmed by Ron Howard. In particular, Jim Carrey is especially beloved for his take on the hair green creature who lives inside Mount Crumpit.
Carrey is his usually zany self and goes all-out to portray the gross, garbage eating Grinch, donning a fursuit and heavy makeup. His dedication to the role and the overall crowd-pleasing aspect of his portrayal has had audiences think he should have won an Oscar for the role. Even though it was for a family flick, How the Grinch Stole Christmas fans think his performance should be up there amongst the best. Scroll through to see some of the recent praise for Carrey's Grinch.
prevnext
Jim Carrey Shouldve got an oscar for The Grinch— Teece♏️ (@Teece908_) December 23, 2020
prevnext
The Grinch (Jim Carrey) is rated 6/10 and 49% on tomatoes, TF?!?!!? Jim Carrey deserves an Oscar for that performance.— mr.silva (@mrsilva___) December 21, 2020
prevnext
Jim Carrey deserved an Oscar for the Grinch but some of who aren’t ready for that whoversation— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Unpopular opinion: Jim Carrey in The Grinch should of won the Oscar in 2001 over Russell Crowe in Gladiator— Macy (@sassy_braz) December 25, 2020
prevnext
Christmas thought:— Renebeck (@MichaelSandor10) December 24, 2020
Every incarnation of #TheGrinch is fantastic in their own way:
-Borris Karloff practically MADE the character iconic
-@JimCarrey performance deserves an Oscar
-Benedict Cumberbatch created one that showed humanity
prevnext
Jim Carrey was truly robbed of an Oscar in his role of the grinch in the 2000 version of “how the grinch stole Christmas”— Snowy Heather ❄️ (@Stormy_Heather_) December 25, 2020
prev
I know it’s been said and everything but I WANT TO SAY IT
Not even an Oscar could adequately honour the role Jim Carrey did for the Grinch.— JahnVelour (@jahnuaryy) December 24, 2020