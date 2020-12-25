'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Fans Think Jim Carrey Deserved an Oscar

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is an absolute holiday classic, and it's just as enjoyable in 2020 as it was 20 years ago when it debuted in theaters. Dr. Suess' classic children's book has been adapted several times over the years, but modern audiences seem to gravitate towards the big-budget, live-action adaptation helmed by Ron Howard. In particular, Jim Carrey is especially beloved for his take on the hair green creature who lives inside Mount Crumpit.

Carrey is his usually zany self and goes all-out to portray the gross, garbage eating Grinch, donning a fursuit and heavy makeup. His dedication to the role and the overall crowd-pleasing aspect of his portrayal has had audiences think he should have won an Oscar for the role. Even though it was for a family flick, How the Grinch Stole Christmas fans think his performance should be up there amongst the best. Scroll through to see some of the recent praise for Carrey's Grinch.