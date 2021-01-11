'Hocus Pocus' Star Kathy Najimy Reveals Sequel Update

✖

A Hocus Pocus sequel is officially coming to Disney+, but many questions remain about the details of the film, including the possible return of the original Sanderson sisters. Although speculation has swirled that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, much still remains up in the air, with Najimy giving the latest update on her potential return and the sequel as a whole when speaking with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show earlier this month.

Asked about the sequel, Najimy confirmed that she and her former co-stars have been in talks with those bringing Hocus Pocus 2 to life. The actress said she, Midler, and Parker "had like a couple of weeks on the phone talking about the script" and talking "a lot about notes." While Najimy and her co-stars "all have said in a perfect world, yes," they will return for the sequel, she admitted that at the moment, their returns aren't a done deal and that details are still being fine-tuned.

"Now it's just location, times and dates and how long and all that. So it's just, it's those things," she explained. "So, you know, I can't really give a yay or nay either way."

Najimy's comments come just a month after Disney confirmed during the Disney Investor Day event that the long-awaited sequel is in the works and will premiere exclusively on Disney+. The sequel was initially reported to be in the works back in October 2019, though few details have since emerged. During the Investor Day event, Disney confirmed previous reports that Adam Shankman, known for directing 2007's Hairspray, Step Up, and A Walk to Remember, will direct the film.

While confirmation of the film did not include any further details, such as official casting, rumors have swirled that at least some of the cast members from the original 1993 cult classic, namely Midler, Parker, and Najimy, would return. Speaking with Fox 5 New York's Good Day New York in October, Midler revealed those working on the film "asked us if we were interested" in reprising their roles, "and of course all of us said yes." Parker has also stated that she and her co-stars "agreed publicly to the right people, yes, that would be a very, very fun idea, so we'll see what the future holds."

Hocus Pocus fans will ultimately have to wait a little while longer to see if the Black Flame Candle will again be lit and bring the original Sanderson sisters back to life. Hocus Pocus 2 does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates on the upcoming sequel!