‘Hocus, Pocus’: How to Watch the Disney Classic This Halloween

More than two decades after its theatrical debut, Hocus Pocus is still casting a spell on fans. The film, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a group of witches returned from the dead, has become a classic must-watch during the month of October, with fans lighting the Black Flame Candle on multiple re-watches. Thankfully, the 1993 cult classic is running amok this Halloween season.

For those with cable, the Sanderson sisters officially made their annual return to TV on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and have appeared on screens nearly every night since thanks to Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. The annual line-up, which also includes airings of classics like The Adams Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ghostbusters, will see the film being aired a total of 30 times, concluding with back-to-back airings on Halloween Day. Additionally, the film can be viewed from the Freeform website with cable provider log-in credentials.

The remaining airtimes for Hocus Pocus on Freeform are below (all times are listed in ET):

• Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8:50 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:45 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9:10 a.m. and 11:50 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 27 at 11:05 a.m. and 9:10 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:50 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:50 p.m.

Don’t have cable? Don’t fret! Multiple streaming services will make the film easily available, though it will come at a price that is thankfully a tad cheaper than your soul.

• YouTube: $3.99 to rent or $19.99 to buy

• Amazon Video: $3.99 to rent or $19.99 to buy

• iTunes: $2.99 to rent or $19.99 to buy

• Vudu: $2.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy

• Google Play: $2.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy

Not ready to close the spell book once the Halloween season is over? Thankfully, Hocus Pocus will also be available for streaming as part of Dinsey+’s upcoming streaming catalogue, which is set to boast hundreds of additional titles.

Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12, with a subscription to the new service costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. The subscription can also be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month.

Premiering in theaters in 1993, spinning the tale of three witches who return to Salem after having been burned at the stake 300 years earlier, Hocus Pocus was not a critical or commercial success, though in the more than two decades since, it has become a cult classic.

Recently, talk of a sequel was sparked after Vinessa Shaw, who portrayed Allison Watts, Larry Bagby (Ice), Tobias Jelinek (Jay), Omri Katz (Max Dennison), and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson all reunited. The reunion, however was for the taping of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest special at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.