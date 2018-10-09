‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast Reunites for Movie’s 25th Anniversary

‘Tis the season to light the Black Flame Candle and reunite the cast of Hocus Pocus.

It has been more than two decades since Max first lit the Black Flame Candle and sent the Sanderson sisters running amuck on the town of Salem, and Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Doug Jones (the mummy Billy Butcherson), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Larry Bagby (Ice), and Tobias Jelenik (Jay) recently joined forces at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a 25th anniversary celebration.

“The Hocus Pocus Kids ! What a blast to be back together for the #hocuspocus25thanniversary versary reunion,” Bagby, who notoriously played the bully who stole kids’ candy and Max’s shoes, captioned a group photo showing the now fully-grown cast.

Bagby and Jelenik even found themselves in a familiar predicament, with Jelenik sharing a photo of the two back in the cages that the Sanderson sisters had locked them in.

Director Kenny Ortega also posted a shot from the night alongside Birch, Katz, and Shaw, writing, “25 Glorious Hocus Pocus Years later – a Magical Night Celebrating with the Fabulous Thora Birch ‘Dani’, Omri Katz ‘Max’ and Vinessa Shaw ‘Allison.’”

The cast descended upon the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, an anniversary special set to air on the network on Saturday, Oct. 20 as part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

The 90-minute special will feature interviews with the cast and crew, including at least two of the Sanderson sisters — Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson) and Kathy Namijay (Mary Sanderson). It remains to be seen if Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) will make an appearance.

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, which will be preceded and followed by a “Pop’n Knowledge” edition of the film, will also feature a Hocus Pocus–themed costume contest judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne and musical performances by Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch, and Junior New System.

The cult classic film about three witches who return to Salem after having been burned at the stake 300 years earlier originally premiered on July 16, 1993 and quickly grew to become a Halloween cult classic. It is such a fan-favorite film that Freeform will air it as part of its Halloween scheduling block more than a dozen times, including an all-day Hocus Pocus marathon on Oct. 31.

Fans hoping to come under the spell of Hocus Pocus this October can check all of its airdates on Freeform, though those still hoping that a Black Flame Candle will be lit on a prequel will have to wait.