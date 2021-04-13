'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Finds Ryan Reynolds Crashing Back Into Action in First Trailer

✖

Ryan Reynolds is back in action in the first trailer for the upcoming film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard. Reynolds returns for the sequel along with Samuel L. Jackson as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid, respectively, along with Salma Hayek as Jackson's wife Sonia, and Richard E. Grant as Mr. Seifert.

New additions to the cast include Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman, with Banderas as the sequel's villain. The trailer, set to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time," begins with Bryce deciding to take a sabbatical from his job as a bodyguard at the suggestion of his therapist, which obviously doesn't go as planned. He's quickly and reluctantly recruited by Hayek's Sonia Kincaid, an international con artist, to rescue her husband, at which point action ensues.

"The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission," the film's synopsis reads. "Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as...well, you’ll have to see."

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was announced in 2018, and the film was originally scheduled for release in August 2020 before being delayed due to the pandemic. The movie is now slated to arrive in theaters on June 16. The original film grossed over $176 million worldwide and followed Reynolds' character as he protected Jackson's Kincaid, a convicted hitman who was on his way to testify at the International Criminal Court.

Reynolds has several upcoming projects on the docket including the Netflix sci-fi film The Adam Project, which also stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana, and the streaming service's action flick Red Notice, which features Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot and is the most expensive film Netflix has yet made with a budget estimated to be between $160 million and $200 million.