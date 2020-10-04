Harry Styles Addresses Rumors He's Next in Line to Play James Bond

Harry Styles has been dominating the charts with his latest hit single, "Watermelon Sugar," but the most recent rumor surrounding the former boy band heartthrob has to do with his acting career. Styles had been linked to the next James Bond series as an ideal fit for the title character, but the Brit has come out and denied rumors that he was even in consideration.

A spokesperson told The Daily Mail that those reports were not true shortly before the singer himself appeared on Hits Radio to deny them himself. "I grew up watching those," Styles said of the series and his chances of being the leading man. "You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?" That's where he stopped things, however, shutting down hope that his big break on the screen would be coming by way of the 007 series.

This rumor comes as Styles, who recently popped up on Saturday Night Live, is beginning to break out into the big screen. He was recently tabbed to appear in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. He also previously had been linked to The Little Mermaid live-action remake as a potential actor for Prince Eric before that was shot down. Prior to that, Styles' first role saw him as Alex in Dunkirk, a 2017 film directed by Christopher Nolan. In addition to Don't Worry Darling, the "Adore You" singer was also cast in My Policeman. As Styles continues to put out chart-topping hits his acting career is beginning to take shape. There even was another rumor that he would be a part of Marvel's X-Men remakes but none of which have been confirmed as that remains in early planning.

Styles first made it big as the lead singer of One Direction, which also included Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. Most of the band members have since gone on to have successful solo performances. The group was discovered as part of the popular reality show, X-Factor, in 2010. Before going their own way, the band put out five albums and numerous hits including "Story of My Life" and "What Makes You Beautiful."

The 26-year-old also released his second solo album, Fine Line, in 2019. His successful second go-around included four singles as the album appeared No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He has yet to comment on whether or not he will come out with a third album anytime soon or focus more on his blossoming acting career.