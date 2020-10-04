'SNL': Harry Styles Drops in During Season Premiere Cold Open With Jim Carrey's Joe Biden
Harry Styles fans received a treat on Saturday night when the pop star made an unexpected cameo on Saturday Night Live. The Season 46 premiere featured Chris Rock as host and Jim Carrey, Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph. While fans expected these celebrity guests, Styles was a total surprise.
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer popped up during the episode's cold open, which parodied Tuesday's presidential debate between Donald Trump (Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Carrey). After some tense exchanges, Biden decides to calm down by listening to his "meditation tape," narrated by Styles, himself. The Dunkirk actor popup to deliver a calming voiceover, saying, "We dip our toes in the cold, wet sand and sit and face the sea. We let the waves wash over us, alone, just you and me." This appearance delighted supporters of the former One Direction member, and they soon took to Twitter to share their glee. Scroll through to see the moment in question and some reactions.
“I know what will calm me down. My new Harry Styles meditation tape.” #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/1Vu5tiEDOb— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2020
we love 2 comedians pic.twitter.com/jMkGsd88Li— chachi (@sueofthelou) October 4, 2020
Thank you!!!! You made me scream!!! Harry Styles always makes life better!! pic.twitter.com/I3PMRrEf65— CeeCee (@CeeCeeInATL) October 4, 2020
It’s like y’all went “what can calm America? Harry Styles”. You were right.— trishuhhhhhh (@ThisIsTrishie) October 4, 2020
King of calming down pic.twitter.com/VPJyJHoncq— tiny ᴴ (@HarryPromote) October 4, 2020
i need to rewatch later on youtube bc i was too busy flailing to focus 😁— mia (@martinamiaa) October 4, 2020
the way i gasped when harry styles popped up on my screen in the middle of a skit about the presidential debate— babs!³ ☻ (@otbravely) October 4, 2020
a warning would be nice before I screamed my head off— ari ™ (@finelxne) October 4, 2020
Me watching this skit when Harry randomly shows up pic.twitter.com/M2KjGvPbAB— Angela (@_its_me_Ang) October 4, 2020