Harrison Ford's Oscars 2021 Appearance Has Social Media Buzzing Following His Numerous Complaints

Harrison Ford may have been the most memorable presenter at the 2021 Oscars, where he read some editorial notes he had received on one of his performances. Ford presented the award for Best Film Editing and began with a list of complaints he had received back in the day. In the end, he revealed that the complaints were about Blade Runner — one of his most beloved movies.

"I'm going to share some notes," Ford said, unfolding a piece of paper. "Some editorial suggestions that were prepared after the screening of a movie I was in. Opening: Too choppy. Why is this voice-over track so terrible? He sounds drugged. This movie gets worse every screening... That movie was called Blade Runner." The audience laughed, as Ford concluded: "These notes can help us understand why the editing process can often get a little complicated."

As it turned out, the winner of the editing category was Sound of Metal. However, since the show, social media users have been more preoccupied with Ford's speech. Many die-hard Blade Runner fans can hardly believe what they heard, while more seasoned critics laugh over the reaction to this story.

Ford himself is not on social media to join in on the commentary, which continues on Monday morning.