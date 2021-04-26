Harrison Ford's Oscars 2021 Appearance Has Social Media Buzzing Following His Numerous Complaints
Harrison Ford may have been the most memorable presenter at the 2021 Oscars, where he read some editorial notes he had received on one of his performances. Ford presented the award for Best Film Editing and began with a list of complaints he had received back in the day. In the end, he revealed that the complaints were about Blade Runner — one of his most beloved movies.
"I'm going to share some notes," Ford said, unfolding a piece of paper. "Some editorial suggestions that were prepared after the screening of a movie I was in. Opening: Too choppy. Why is this voice-over track so terrible? He sounds drugged. This movie gets worse every screening... That movie was called Blade Runner." The audience laughed, as Ford concluded: "These notes can help us understand why the editing process can often get a little complicated."
As it turned out, the winner of the editing category was Sound of Metal. However, since the show, social media users have been more preoccupied with Ford's speech. Many die-hard Blade Runner fans can hardly believe what they heard, while more seasoned critics laugh over the reaction to this story.
Ford himself is not on social media to join in on the commentary, which continues on Monday morning. Scroll down for a look at what fans are saying about Ford's Oscars speech.
Better with Age
IDGAF old man Harrison Ford is the best itteration yet! 😂 https://t.co/Z3vfTRGhbz— Justin (@bethejustin) April 26, 2021
Fans of Ford declared that he is only getting better with age — funnier, suaver and more admirable.
Disinterested
I love how no matter where Harrison Ford is, you can tell he doesn't want to be there— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 26, 2021
pov you’re harrison ford being asked to present at the oscars: pic.twitter.com/dOPO4fxCnh— mads ♡ (@lukeishope) April 26, 2021
The subtext of every Harrison Ford interview or public appearance pic.twitter.com/ebmSd5SPL4— Gay Mentos (@samcorb) April 26, 2021
On a night when the Oscars ceremony received lots of criticism in general, fans speculated that Ford was not all that interested in being a part of it. For this, they praised him.
Legitimate Critiques
They were right about the voice over— Sarah Horrocks (@mercurialblonde) April 26, 2021
Some fans unironically picked up real Blade Runner criticisms where Ford's notes left off. To this day, fans are split over whether the movie is better with or without the voiceover narration.
Predictable
AS soon as he unfolded the paper I knew it was gonna be about Blade Runner hahah!— Lauren Milberger (@LaurenMilberger) April 26, 2021
While Ford tried to save the reveal of what movie he was talking about for the end, many fans said they knew it would be Blade Runner from the start.
Carrie
I'm sorry but this is a Carrie Fisher moment. She would be super proud! https://t.co/XoTzEgyvkx— 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖉𝖞𝖓𝖆𝖒𝖔 (@thefordtweets) April 26, 2021
Fans thought that this frank Oscars speech was similar to something Ford's Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher would have pulled.
Good Point
Exactly the sort of thing every writer/producer/director has to address in the business. Worst is when (as noted here) you're told to do something, you do it, and now they don't like it because you did the thing they asked you to do. https://t.co/gopVoL7T9K— J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) April 26, 2021
While it was played as a joke, many editors and other filmmaking creatives thought that Ford's point was perfectly illustrated here. They thought it was the perfect way to give people outside of the industry a glimpse of what film editing is really like.
Award-Worthy
Harrison Ford wins the Oscar for best introduction to an award.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 26, 2021
Finally, fans felt that Ford was the most compelling part of the night and that he deserved an award of some kind for helping to save the Oscars themselves.