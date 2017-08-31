Maya Rudolph Joins Puppet Horror-Comedy ‘The Happytime Murders’

The upcoming horror-comedy The Happytime Murders will feature a reunion between Bridesmaids stars, as Deadline announced that Maya Rudolph has joined previously announced Melissa McCarthy in the cast.

The story takes place in a world where humans and puppets live together, when a series of grisly murders take place in the Los Angeles underbelly, with the victims being the former puppet stars of “The Happytime Gang.” A human detective and puppet detective must put aside their differences to get to the bottom of the bizarre crimes.

Director Brian Henson has been developing The Happytime Murders since 2012, with the project now coming closer to fruition.

McCarthy says of the project, “When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles’ underbelly and comedy, it’s like my fever dream has finally come true.”

Henson Alternative, the adult-oriented branch of The Jim Henson Company, will help bring the film to life.

McCarthy is well-known for her skills as a comedic performer, using those abilities to help make Ghostbusters such a success. Based on early plot details, the film sounds like it could carry out in the vein of cult classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, while also incorporating more R-rated humor.

Rudolph and McCarthy first shared the screen in 2011’s Bridesmaids, which went on to earn more than $280 million worldwide. While Rudolph had previously earned accolades for her starring in Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids was a huge breakout role for McCarthy, leading her to become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after comedic actresses.

Last year, McCarthy teamed up with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig for Ghostbusters, with The Happytime Murders being a continuation of pursuing non-traditional comedies.