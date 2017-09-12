‘Halloween’ Sequel Gets New Release Date

Since the official announcement that a new Halloween sequel would be hitting theaters in 2018, little more information has actually surfaced. One of the upcoming sequel’s co-directors, David Gordon Green, might have just revealed to journalist Jason Guerrasio that it will be opening on Halloween night of next year, as opposed to the announced October 19, 2018 release date.

Planning to shoot this fall with an eye on a Halloween night opening in 2018. https://t.co/hQIUM0mxaC — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) September 10, 2017

The journalist spoke with Green briefly at the Toronto International Film Festival where the director was supporting his film Stronger. Green confirmed the rumors that the production would begin shooting this fall, but it’s tough to say if Green specifically wanted to open the film on Halloween night or if he merely mentioned in passing that the film would open for Halloween of next year.

Another interesting detail from the interaction was Green claiming that John Carpenter, who wrote, directed and scored the original film, had provided notes on the current script and is also interested in composing the music for the project. Carpenter created the iconic opening theme of the series and did the music for the following two installments.

While Carpenter has distanced himself from the Halloween franchise since he helped craft the story for Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the filmmaker partnered with Blumhouse to make an announcement last year about the sequel. He even broke the news on his personal Facebook account that Green and Danny McBride would be writing and directing the installment. Carpenter’s Facebook post also teased he was interested in doing the music, but it was unclear if he was just being glib.

In the years since his last directing gig, with 2010’s The Ward, Carpenter has released two albums of original material, Lost Themes and Lost Themes II. As you can tell from the titles, the music on his albums were intended to serve as opening tracks to movies that don’t yet exist.

The original film earned seven sequels, a reboot and a reboot sequel, which hit theaters in 2009. The upcoming installment in the franchise is set to take place after 1981’s Halloween II, in which Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) learned Michael Myers sought her out because she was his sister.

Stay tuned for all updates about the brand-new Halloween!