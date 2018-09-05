‘Halloween’: Michael Myers Makes Horrifying House Call in New Trailer

Michael Myers is back in an all-new trailer for the upcoming Halloween sequel.

The trailer, the second to be released, shows the newly escaped Michael Myers (Nick Castle) beginning his bloody path of havoc on Haddonfield, the same town he terrorized decades prior, as he seeks to finish what he had started in the original film: kill Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

Years apart have prepared Laurie for this moment, however, and as Michael walks the streets and enters homes on Halloween night, Laurie vows that “he will be killed tonight.”

“It is everything that the first movie was. It’s simple, it’s terrifying,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. “The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more. [You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”

An official synopsis for the film, which is set to be a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher movie of the same name, revealed that Halloween will pick up 40 years after the events of the original, with a British documentary crew heading to Haddonfield, Illinois to recall the events of that night.

“A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way,” the synopsis reads. “In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

The film will ignore the continuity of all the other sequels, including the three in which Curtis appeared (1981’s Halloween II, 1998’s Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later, and 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection) in order to tell its own story.

Along with Curtis and Castle, the film also stars Judy Greer as Karen Strode, Laurie Strode’s daughter, Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode, Laurie Strode’s granddaughter, Virginia Gardner as Vicky, and Will Patton as Hawkins.

John Carpenter, who directed and co-wrote the first film, will executive produce and serve as creative consultant for Halloween. Jason Blum, who has risen as the horror industry’s current darling thanks to his work on Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and more, will produce. Filmmakers David Gordon Green, who will also direct, and Danny McBride wrote the story.

Halloween hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 19.