'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 4K Ultra Hd Steelbook Edition

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. In honor of the momentous occasion, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing the film in a special 4K Ultra Hd Steelbook edition. Horror fans will have a chance to get their hands on the new limited edition version of the film, with updated artwork — as well as access to a Digital copy of the film — on Sept. 26, just in time for Halloween. Fans can pre-order by clicking here.

The seventh film in the iconic horror movie franchise, Halloween H20 debuted in 1998 and stars Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress reprises her role as Laurie Strode from Halloween (1978) and Halloween II (1981). Now the dean of a Northern California private school with an assumed name, Laurie must face the horrifying events of her past as the life of her own son hangs in the balance, setting the stage for a terrifying reunion with Michael Myers, 20 years after the original Halloween.

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Directed by Steve Miner and written by Debra Hill, John Carpenter, and Robert Zappia, Halloween H20 features a sensational supporting cast, including Josh Hartnett (in his feature film debut), Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adam Arkin, LL Cool J, and horror icon (and mother of Jamie Lee Curtis) Janet Leigh. Leigh was, of course, famous for her starring role in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and Halloween H20 makes multiple allusions to the classic thriller.

As noted, the Halloween franchise premiered in 1978. The first two films were written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, with Carpenter directing the first and Rick Rosenthal helming the second. Prior to H20, four more Halloween films would arrive: Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995).

Notably, Halloween H20 is a direct sequel to Halloween II (1981) and, in 2002, it got its own sequel, Halloween: Resurrection. The film saw the return of Rosenthal to the franchise as director, with the script penned by Larry Brand and Sean Hood. Several years later, the franchise would get a reboot from shock-rocker-turned-filmmaker Rob Zombie, who helmed his own take on Halloween and Halloween II in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

Most recently, the franchise got another reboot from David Gordon Green, who directed a new trilogy that kicked off with Halloween (2018), a direct sequel to the original 1978 film. That was followed up with Halloween Kills in 2021 and Halloween Ends in 2022. At this time, the future if the Halloween franchise is unclear.